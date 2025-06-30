Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $742.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $638.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

