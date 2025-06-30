Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159,902 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $124.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock worth $8,509,167. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

