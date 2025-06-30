Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.14.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $495.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.74. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $499.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

