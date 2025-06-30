MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $514.42.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of MSTR opened at $383.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.74. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

In other news, CEO Phong Le bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This trade represents a 48.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,277 shares of company stock worth $2,312,345 and sold 70,621 shares worth $25,935,717. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

