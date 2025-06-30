Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,420,141.78. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $158.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

