Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after purchasing an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,841,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $736.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.