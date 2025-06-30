Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 108 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motiv8 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,406,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $733.63 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $742.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

