Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 108 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Motiv8 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,406,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total transaction of $525,577.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,533 shares in the company, valued at $40,862,237.92. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META
Meta Platforms Price Performance
META stock opened at $733.63 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $742.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.