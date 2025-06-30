Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) vs. Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movado Group and Bergio International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $653.38 million 0.53 $18.36 million $0.80 19.40 Bergio International $4.09 million 0.00 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bergio International.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Movado Group and Bergio International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bergio International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Movado Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.96%. Given Movado Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Movado Group is more favorable than Bergio International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Movado Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Movado Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Bergio International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Movado Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bergio International has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Movado Group and Bergio International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 2.78% 5.10% 3.39% Bergio International -30.80% N/A -22.07%

Summary

Movado Group beats Bergio International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein. It also designs, sources, markets, and distributes jewelry and other accessories; and provides after-sales and shipping services. The company’s customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, network of independent distributors, online marketplaces, licensors’ retail stores, and third-party e-commerce retailers. It sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.

About Bergio International

(Get Free Report)

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold. In addition, it offers bridal products and couture and/or one of kind pieces. The company offers its products under the Bergio brand name through online and retail stores. Bergio International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.