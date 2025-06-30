MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Financial Analysis

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) and Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Barings Corporate Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MSCI has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Corporate Investors has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 10 0 2.77 Barings Corporate Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MSCI and Barings Corporate Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $645.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Barings Corporate Investors.

Dividends

MSCI pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Barings Corporate Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. MSCI pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Barings Corporate Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 39.08% -145.52% 22.74% Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Barings Corporate Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.86 billion 15.63 $1.11 billion $14.55 39.65 Barings Corporate Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Barings Corporate Investors.

Summary

MSCI beats Barings Corporate Investors on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations. The fund also invests in marketable investment grade debt securities, other marketable debt securities, and marketable common stocks. It was formerly known as Babson Capital Corporate Investors. Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust was formed in 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

