NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fleming James B JR acquired a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,618,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after buying an additional 39,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 2,091.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextNav news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $1,004,486.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,289,661.90. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

