Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $215.12 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.