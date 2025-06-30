Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NTRS stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

