Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $494.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $422.69 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

