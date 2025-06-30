Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $131.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

