NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $7,999,781.60 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $7,999,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,525,328.12. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Thursday, June 26th, A Brooke Seawell sold 51,455 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $7,999,708.85.

On Wednesday, June 25th, A Brooke Seawell sold 52,774 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $8,000,010.66.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.