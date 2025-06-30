NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,956,982.60. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.