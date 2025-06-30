NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Grant Private Wealth Management Inc

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.5% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $2,884,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,956,982.60. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,679,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock worth $544,823,117. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $157.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

