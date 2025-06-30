Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 95,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 50.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 96.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $139,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,335.60. This represents a 21.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Up 0.2%

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

