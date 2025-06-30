Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 304.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4,738.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 212,251 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 336.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ORI opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

