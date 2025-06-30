OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells $669,250.00 in Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,950.03. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OneStream Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:OS opened at $27.69 on Monday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair started coverage on OneStream in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on OneStream from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneStream by 5,118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneStream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OneStream by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

