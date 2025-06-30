OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in OneStream were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneStream by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of OneStream during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneStream by 4,980.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get OneStream alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneStream

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $811,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $719,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,239.44. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,973 shares of company stock worth $4,984,158. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of OneStream in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneStream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneStream

OneStream Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of OneStream stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. OneStream’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OneStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.