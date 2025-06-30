OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Up 11.9% – Time to Buy?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 1,669,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 392,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.08. The stock has a market cap of £30.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG operates and develops power generation assets in India and currently has 414 MW in operation principally under the group captive model and 62MW of Solar assets.

OPG has been listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange since May 2008 and since listing in 2008, the Company has grown from 20 MW of generating capacity to 476 MW, consistently delivering strong results as well as growth.

In our view India provides exciting and dynamic opportunities in our sector given its low and rising per capita consumption of electricity as well as India’s overall economic growth estimates.

