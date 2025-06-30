Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,976,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,078,000 after acquiring an additional 371,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,011,000 after buying an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This trade represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $41.22 on Monday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

