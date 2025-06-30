Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 844.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 917.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $650.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $93.09.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

