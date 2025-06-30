Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,449,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,473,000 after buying an additional 235,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TKO Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after buying an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $1,508,380.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,967 shares in the company, valued at $33,429,830.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $179.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $179.39.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.