Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,353 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 440.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $59.88.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.48). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.8976 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

