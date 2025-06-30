Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,589 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.8%
SPYI stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
