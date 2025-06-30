Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $1,703,641.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at $19,417,065.60. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of DKNG opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.03.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

