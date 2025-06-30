Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 239.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,491,944.50. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,358 shares of company stock worth $5,593,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $74.13 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

