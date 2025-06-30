Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $59.19 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.