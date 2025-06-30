Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 67.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.62. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

