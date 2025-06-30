Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,065.88. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,190.30. The trade was a 12.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $327,810. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $11.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

