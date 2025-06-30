Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,631 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $203,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solventum by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,101,000 after acquiring an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of SOLV opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

