Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

