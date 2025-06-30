Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,122,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $59,970,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 727,550 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.