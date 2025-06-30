Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $559,000 Position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $54.97 on Monday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.31%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

