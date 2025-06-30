Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $586,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $10,875,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Stock Up 0.7%

Illumina stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.