Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 375.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National CineMedia by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCMI. Wall Street Zen lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.13 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.12. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

About National CineMedia

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.