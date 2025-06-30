Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $26,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $44.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,819.86. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,222. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,164,852 shares of company stock valued at $38,812,675. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.