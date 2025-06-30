Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 873,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Transcat by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 10,137.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $84.82 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $790.52 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. Transcat’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

