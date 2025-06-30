Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,292 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $423,270,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LW stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

