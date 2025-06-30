Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 756 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Azenta by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Azenta by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

