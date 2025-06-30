Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,458.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,678,040. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 385,307 shares of company stock worth $15,679,910 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRL opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $821.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

