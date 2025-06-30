Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,695 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

