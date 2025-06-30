Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE UTZ opened at $12.45 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director William Jr. Werzyn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $94,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,275.70. This trade represents a 53.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $808,173.08. This represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

About Utz Brands

(Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

