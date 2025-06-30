Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 792 Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $758,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

