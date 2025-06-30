Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,693.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,952.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,711.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

