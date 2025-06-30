Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FI opened at $172.47 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

