Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,545 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,115,000 after acquiring an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NYSE:TSN opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

