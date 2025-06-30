Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $67.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $67.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

